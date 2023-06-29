KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Coal is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a ten-year-old black Domestic Longhair cat that came in as an owner surrender and is patiently waiting for his new family to walk in the doors.

This older lady is as sweet as can be! Coal just wants to spend his time around people and sunbathing in a window. He will roll around for attention and show you his famous “elevator butt” when you’re scratching his back and his butt continues to rise towards the sky.

Coal is currently staying in one of HSPPR’s cat colony rooms where he interacts with other cats and people all day long. In his previous home, Coal lived with other cats and did great with them.

Want to know more about Coal? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.