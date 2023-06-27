KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Sally is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a six-year-old black Domestic Shorthair cat that came to HSPPR as a stray and is now patiently waiting for her new family to walk in the doors.

Sally has a social personality, and she is guaranteed to be excited to meet you! Which is perfect so she can show off her adorable bow tie to show how professional she is. Sally will meow with happiness when you open her kennel door and rub up against your hands to show her appreciation for giving her attention.

Want to know more about Sally? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.