KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Sage is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a six-year-old white and black Labrador Retriever mix that came in as an owner surrender and is now looking for her new home.

Sage is a sweet girl that would do well in a patient home that can give her time to warm up to her new surroundings and family members. She enjoys going on walks outside and is an adult dog that doesn’t mind a more relaxed home.

In her previous home, Sage lived with children, cats, and dogs and did great interacting with everyone! Sage knows how to sit and shake and is always willing to please for a treat.

Want to know more about Sage? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.