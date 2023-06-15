KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Pedro Pspspscal is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a four-year-old black and white Domestic Shorthair cat that came in as a stray and is ready to go home today.

Look, it’s a celebrity surrounded by their fans! It’s Pedro Pspspscal and he loves all the attention. This sweet guy just wants to be around people so he can lean into being pet, rub against your legs, and constantly move back and forth to keep your attention. Even if he’s in a kennel, Pedro Pspspscal will take what attention he can get and rub his head against your fingers. We hope you like meows because he is a vocal cat that likes to chirp at you to say “hello”.

Want to know more about Pedro Pspspscal? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.