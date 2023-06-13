KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Jasper is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a two-year-old black Domestic Longhair cat that came to HSPPR as a stray and is now patiently waiting for his new family to walk in the doors.

Jasper is such a handsome and loving cat! He loves attention in all forms, including but not limited to head scratches, being pet down his back, headbutts, and rubbing against your legs. It’s impossible to miss Jasper as he will meow loudly to say “hello” as soon as you open the door.

He is FIV positive, so he should go to an indoor only home without other cats at this time.

Want to know more about Jasper? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.