KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Scout is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a ten-year-old black and white Border Collie mix that came to HSPPR as an owner surrender and is now ready to find his new home.

Scout is a senior dog that is looking for his senior home. He can be shy in new settings, so he might do best in a quiet or mature home. But once he’s comfortable, you will see Scout’s social personality come out where he loves to lean against you to be pet. He has lived with children and other dogs before and did great interacting with everyone!

Scout is a healthy doggo at the moment, but he may need veterinary care in the future as is the case with any senior pet.

Want to know more about Scout? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.