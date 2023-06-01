KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Gemma is your KRDO pet of the week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region!

You can’t spell energy without Gemma…er…okay, we guess you can, but that’s not the point! Gemma is full of energy, and she needs a home where she can PLAY!

Gemma was surrendered to HSPPR in early May because her family developed severe allergies to her. She was adopted once and then returned because her energy levels were just too high for the family. However, we think the third time’s the charm for this pretty pitty!

In her previous home, Gemma lived with four other dogs and kiddos. She is also crate- trained and house-trained, so Gemma will come home with some proper dog manners! If you want to know more about Gemma, stop by the shelter to chat with one of our adoption matchmakers today!

Want to know more about Gemma? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.