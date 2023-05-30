KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

RueCat is your KRDO pet of the week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region!

RueCat has lived with the same family for the past 11 years! Unfortunately, they are

moving and do not have the resources to properly care for her anymore, so they trusted us

with their long-term friend to find her a new home and family to love.

Her family loved her very much and gave us a lot of information about her history.

RueCat loves laser pointers and wand toys and isn’t picky about treats. They describe her

as a cuddler and would prefer to sleep next to you in bed (as long as you are okay with

her probably hogging the entire bed too). In her previous home, RueCat has gotten along

with other cats, dogs, and children, so she will probably enjoy having another respectful

animal or tiny human roommate!



RueCat’s adoption is $15 which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations,

30 days of pet health insurance, and a microchip!



Want to know more about RueCat? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge

Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.