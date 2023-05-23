KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Zoomie is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a two-year-old brown brindle Plott Hound mix that came to HSPPR as an owner surrender and is now ready for her new family to walk in the doors.

She is a shy girl when you first meet her, but Zoomie will warm up to you when she’s comfortable. You’ll see her sweet personality when she curls up next to you to cuddle and leans into your hand to be pet. Zoomie loves to go on walks outside to sniff the outdoor world with her hound nose, and she walks great on a leash!

Zoomie can be uncomfortable around other dogs and may do best as the only dog in your home.

Want to know more about Zoomie? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.