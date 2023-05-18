KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Tumbleweed is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a two-year-old red tick Australian Cattle Dog mix that came in as a transfer from another shelter in Colorado.

There is one word that’s best to describe Tumbleweed: excited. He is a happy dog that is always smiling when he sees you. Tumbleweed also gets excited to meet other furry friends and will do good with other dogs with a slow and supervised introductions first.

Tumbleweed has a lot of energy and will do best in a home that can give him daily exercise and mental stimulation. He would also benefit from positive reinforcement training to help learn good manners, which is perfect because he loves treats! Tumbleweed loves to explore the outdoor world by sniffing and playing fetch.

Want to know more about Tumbleweed? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.