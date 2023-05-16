KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Big Mama is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a seven-year-old gray tabby Domestic Shorthair cat that came to HSPPR as an owner surrender and is now ready to find her new home.

Big Mama is looking for a mature home with a family who can recognize when she’s getting overwhelmed and give her some space to relax. When she is ready to be pet, Big Mama likes all of the attention to herself and may do best as the only cat in your home.

Big Mama isn’t a fan of being picked up and held, but she does like to be pet all over and will head butt you to say “thank you”.

Want to know more about Big Mama? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.