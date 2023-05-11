KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Edgar is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a six-year-old white and brown Pit Bull and Catahoula mix that came in as a stray is now waiting for his new home.

Edgar is a sweetheart that is on the shy side and will need a family that can help him continue to come out of his shell. He has made a lot of progress with HSPPR’s Behavior team so far! He can also be timid when meeting new dogs, so Edgar will do best with slow introductions to dogs already in your home.

Edgar walks great on a leash and loves to go on walks outside. He has spent a little bit of time around a baby and did good! Edgar has been at HSPPR for almost a month with not many visits and would love to meet you to see if he’s the right fit for your home.

Want to know more about Edgar? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.