KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Ruben is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a two-year-old brown brindle and white Pit Bull and Siberian Husky mix that came to HSPPR as a stray and is now patiently waiting for his new family to walk in the doors.

Ruben is a gentle boy that loves to snuggle up with you once he’s comfortable. He loves to go on walks outside and Ruben does great on a leash. Ruben likes to run around in the park and will check in with you for some tasty treats.

He is nervous in new situations, and may do best in a home on the quiet side that can help him transition into his new life.

Want to know more about Ruben? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.