KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Smokey is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a one-and-a-half-year-old gray tiger Domestic Shorthair cat that came in as an owner surrender is now waiting to find her new home.

Smokey is a pretty girl with a super sweet personality. She has previously lived with other cats, children, and dogs that she mostly avoided. Smokey is currently staying in one of HSPPR’s cat colony rooms where she spends all day interacting with people and other cats, and we learned that she loves to cuddle with other cats! It does take Smokey about 20 minutes to warm up to strangers, but once she’s ready, she won’t leave you alone until you give her attention.

Want to know more about Smokey? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.