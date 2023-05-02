KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Jordan is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a one-year-old black and tricolor Rottweiler mix that came to HSPPR as a stray and is now looking for his new home.

Jordan has a happy personality and the biggest smile in the world to go along with it. He loves to be pet so much that he will lean all of his body weight into you to make sure you hit the right spot.



Jordan loves to go on walks outside and he walks well on a leash. Even with being a big dog, Jordan is very gentle when he takes treats from you.

Want to know more about Jordan? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.