KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Phoenix is a gorgeous and loyal girl looking for her next owner to protect. This 6-year-old brown and black German shepherd came in as an owner surrender about two weeks ago. She was initially very shy but then warmed up to staff and allowed for pets and follows basic commands, including being easily leashed. She will do best as an only dog and in a home with older, patient children. Phoenix will make a pawfect companion this summer as she loves to go for walks or jogs. Phoenix’s adoption fee is $125. She is already spayed and comes with vaccines, a voucher for a veterinary exam, one month of pet insurance, a one-year dog license and a microchip.

Want to know more about Phoenix? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.