KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Denver is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a two-year-old orange tiger Domestic Shorthair cat that came in as an owner surrender and is now ready to find his new home.

Denver is a little on the reserved side at first and would rather hang out in his cubby while he warms up to new people. Once he warms up to you, Denver’s personality will start to come out and he will meow to get your attention when you walk by.

Denver prefers when you pet his body and talk softly to him. He is a high energy, or overstimulated cat, and would do best with interactive play sessions to get his energy out. You can use toys such as feather wands, balls, and toy mice to play with Denver.

Want to know more about Denver? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.