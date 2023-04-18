KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

In preparation for today’s show, staff was asked which dog we should feature, and the resounding answer was Speck! Speck is a 6-year-old, black Labrador retriever mix with adorable white spots on his chest and feet. He came to us last week as a transfer from a neighboring shelter who described him as a little stoic. While he is pretty laid back, we’ve unlocked the secret to Speck’s heart and that is FETCH. This dude of a dog is a total athlete and loves to play, excelling at fetch which he’ll gladly play all day, every day. We think he’d do well in a home with other dogs as long as they’re mellow. Speck’s adoption fee is $125. He is already neutered and comes with vaccines, a voucher for a veterinary exam, one month of pet insurance, a one-year dog license and a microchip!

Want to know more about Speck? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.