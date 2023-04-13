Skip to Content
KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Hercules is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a two-year-old brown and white Siberian Husky mix that came in as a stray and now he’s patiently waiting for his new family to walk in the doors. 

Hercules is a lover boy that will give you kisses and he loves affection from his humans, especially scratches. He gets very excited when it’s time to go outside for a walk and does great on a leash. Hercules already knows “sit” and can learn more tricks if you have some tasty rewards. 

Hercules is on the shy side at first, and will do best in a quieter or mature home. He can also be shy when meeting other dogs, so just allow Hercules to have slow and supervised introductions to the dogs already in your home. 

Want to know more about Hercules? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.

