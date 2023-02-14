KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Still need a date this Valentine’s Day? Fall in LOVE with Lucy! Lucy is a stunning 2-year-old, black and white domestic longhair. She was found as a stray during our last snowstorm by a good Samaritan who actually pulled her out of their car engine as she was seeking warmth! Since arriving at the shelter, Lucy has been one of our shyer cats and while she’s in shelter is working with our behavior team to get more comfortable around people. Lucy is the purrfect kitty for Valentine’s Day as she even has a heart on her nose! Lucy is already spayed, and her adoption fee is $65 which includes vaccines, a voucher for a veterinary exam, one month of pet insurance and a microchip!

Want to know more about Lucy? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.