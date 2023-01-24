KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Honey is such a sweetheart! Honey came to the shelter about two weeks ago after being reported as a stray by a good Samaritan. She is a Parson Russell terrier which is a rarer breed, and much like a Jack Russell terrier but were bred to be show dogs whereas Jack Russells were bred to be working dogs. When this 1-year-old, spayed female first came to the shelter she was very nervous, but it was discovered that she does much better when not around other pups and will thrive as an only dog. She now is a staff favorite! Because of her initial shyness, a complimentary behavior consultation is included with her adoption. Honey’s adoption fee is only $50, half was donated by that good Samaritan! Honey includes vaccinations, a voucher for a veterinary exam, a one-year dog license, one month of pet insurance and a microchip.

Want to know more about Honey? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.