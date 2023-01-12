KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Dusty is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a 10-year-old gray tiger Domestic Shorthair cat that came in as an owner surrender and is patiently waiting for her new family to walk in the doors.

In her previous home, Dusty was primarily an outdoor cat but she still has a social personality! She loves to greet people and lean into head and neck scratches. Dusty likes to explore rooms on her own and will run if you try to pick her up.

Want to know more about Dusty? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm.