KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Jeffrey is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a 4-year-old brown and white Basset Hound mix that came in as an owner surrender and is ready to find his new family.

Jeffrey is a friendly dog that will always be happy to see you. He is always ready to go on an adventure and has the energy to match. Being a high energy dog, Jeffrey will do best in an active household that can give him daily exercise, toys, and mental stimulation. His energy can come off as being “pushy”, so it is recommended that he has supervised interactions with dogs already at home. He does currently have another dog as a kennel mate that he enjoys spending time with.

Want to know more about Jeffery? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm.