KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Shadow had a comfortable life with her owner for her first eleven years, but sadly, had to say goodbye when their living arrangement changed. She is now our longest feline resident, having been at the shelter almost a month. Shadow’s trust is something to value as she is a very shy kitty and HATES her picture being taken, so we don’t foresee an Instagramable pet in this senior gal. But once she warms up, she loves pets, and she has the softest fur to keep you warm this winter! Shadow’s adoption fee has been made FREE to get her into a home as soon as possible. You’ll be set with our complete adoption package including vaccines, a voucher for a veterinary exam, one month of pet insurance and a microchip. Shadow is already spayed!

Want to know more about Shadow? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.