KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Tiki is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a 4-year-old black and brown Pug and Rottweiler mix that came in as an owner surrender and is now looking for a new home.

Tiki is a little on the timid side at first, but he will warm up to you after a little bit of time. Once Tiki is comfortable, his energetic side will come out and he will be a great hiking partner. Tiki has lived with children in his previous home and did great playing and cuddling with them! Tiki’s excitable personality also means that he needs some help learning good manners and training classes are recommended for him.

Want to know more about Tiki? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm.