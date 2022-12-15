Skip to Content
Pet of the Week
By
New
today at 6:00 AM
Published 6:07 AM

KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Lennon_1617002

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Lennon is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a 5-year-old brown brindle Pit Bull and Labrador Retriever mix that came in as an owner surrender and is now waiting for his new family. 

Lennon is an excited boy with a lot of energy to go around. He will do best in a home that can give him daily exercise, toys, and mental stimulation. Which is perfect because he loves to go on walks! 

He is extremely smart and already knows “sit”, “lay down”, and “shake” as long as he gets a treat in return. Lennon does great playing with other dogs, big or small! 

Want to know more about Lennon? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm.

Article Topic Follows: Pet of the Week

TJ Gerzina

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content