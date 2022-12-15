KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Lennon is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a 5-year-old brown brindle Pit Bull and Labrador Retriever mix that came in as an owner surrender and is now waiting for his new family.

Lennon is an excited boy with a lot of energy to go around. He will do best in a home that can give him daily exercise, toys, and mental stimulation. Which is perfect because he loves to go on walks!

He is extremely smart and already knows “sit”, “lay down”, and “shake” as long as he gets a treat in return. Lennon does great playing with other dogs, big or small!

Want to know more about Lennon? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm.