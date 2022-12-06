KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Oh, Miss Paisley! This resilient kitty cat has been through so much and we can’t wait to get her into her new home! Paisley is a 2-year-old, white and black domestic shorthair. She first came to us at the end of October as a community cat in our TNR (trap-neuter-return) program. It was discovered that she was expecting, and she gave birth to a litter of 5 kittens! Paisley and her babies were moved to foster care and after they had weaned, Paisley was spayed and made available for adoption. However, this mama cat hasn’t had much attention, so we’ve made her adoption fee FREE! She still comes with our full adoption package which includes vaccines, a voucher for a veterinary exam, one month of pet insurance, and a microchip! Let’s give this incredible cat a happy ending!

Want to know more about Paisley? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place in Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.