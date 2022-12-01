KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Medusa and Zeus are your KRDO pets of the week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! They are 10-year-old black and white Siberian Huskies that came in as an owner surrender and now they’re looking for their new home.

These adorable huskies are siblings and have been together their entire lives so they will need to be adopted together. They are both housebroken and have sweet personalities.

Medusa and Zeus are on the independent side and like to explore the outdoors together. They both are talkative about their opinions and not afraid to let you know so they might not do best in an apartment setting.

Want to know more about Medusa and Zeus? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm.