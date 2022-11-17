KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Sis is your KRDO pet of the week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! Sis is a five-year-old tan and white Great Pyrenees and Golden Retriever mix that came in as an owner surrender and now she’s waiting for her new family to walk in the doors.

Sis is a sweet girl, but she’s a bit of a wallflower and would do best in a quieter or mature home. She has a gentle personality and will gladly accept treats and pets when they’re offered. Meeting other dogs can be overwhelming and make Sis uncomfortable, so it’s recommended that she has slow and supervised introductions to other furry friends.

Want to know more about Sis? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm.