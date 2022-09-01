KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Thor is your KRDO pet of the week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! Thor is a one-year-old brown brindle and white Terrier mix that came in as an owner surrender and now he’s waiting for his new family to walk in the doors.

Thor has been described by staff members as a good boy with a sweet personality. He already knows how to “sit” for treats and is food motivated so he can easily learn more tricks! Thor has a lot of energy so he will do best in a home that can give him daily exercise, toys, and mental stimulation. Thor has previously lived with other dogs and did great with them!

Want to know more about Thor? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm.