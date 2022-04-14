KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Chica is your KRDO pet of the week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a ten-year-old Chihuahua that came to HSPPR as an owner surrender and is now looking for her retirement home.

Chica is a little shy at first, but she will warm up to you over time with some treats and gentle pets. She has lived with small dogs and cats before and did well, but big dogs make her uncomfortable.

Chica now likes to spend her days walking outside to explore before coming inside to lay in bed and receive pets.

Want to know more about Chica? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm.