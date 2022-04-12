KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Dogs like 4-year-old Liberty can be a bit of a mystery, this super friendly, curious girl was found near the dump about two weeks ago. A good Samaritan brought her to the shelter where we thought surely we’d find her owner as she had been spayed and acted like one of the crew- but no microchip was found and no owner has come forward. Liberty is a gorgeous German Shepard mix who loves walks and her time outside. Let’s get her next chapter started off on the right paw! Liberty’s adoption fee is $125 which includes vaccines, a voucher for a veterinary exam, a one-year dog license, one month of pet insurance, and a microchip.

Want to know more about Liberty? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.