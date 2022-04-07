KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Sphinx is your KRDO pet of the week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is an eleven-month-old lynx point and cream domestic shorthair cat that came to HSPPR as an owner surrender.

Sphinx has lived with cats and dogs in his previous home, and he did well! He loves to play and cuddle with the other cats, and will mostly ignore the dogs. Oddly enough, Sphinx even enjoys having his paws massaged.

Sphinx is an overstimulated cat which means he can play rough, nip, scratch, and become over the top quickly. It would be beneficial for Sphinx to get his energy out on a daily basis by playing with toys such as feather wands, balls, and toy mice.

Want to know more about Sphinx? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm.