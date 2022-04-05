KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

A senior pup like Tye is one in a million! This adorable, sweet little fellow came to us about two weeks ago as a stray. He did not have a microchip and no one came to claim him during his stray wait. His shy and gentle demeanor has been winning hearts since his arrival. Tye’s new owner should be aware that he has some body handling sensitivities, but once you’ve gained his trust, this mini stud muffin will be your new best pal! Adopting a senior pet is extremely rewarding.

Tye’s adoption fee is $35 and he comes with all his vaccines, a voucher for a veterinary exam, a one-year dog license, one month of pet insurance, and a microchip.

Want to know more about Tye? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.