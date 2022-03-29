KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Good things come to those who wait, and we certainly hope that’s the case with cute boy, Bundy! This 10-month-old, high-energy pup came to the shelter in early January as part of an unplanned litter, he was adopted and came back this month due to not getting along with other dogs. He is young and full of that puppy energy, so he will do best as an only dog where he can get all the attention and have lots of room to play. He is a very sweet boy and will do well with some formal training. To make sure you two are the perfect pair, he comes with a complimentary behavior consult. The best part is, Bundy can be yours with no adoption fee!

Bundy comes with all his vaccines, a voucher for a veterinary exam, a one-year dog license, one month of pet insurance, and a microchip.

Want to know more about Bundy? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.