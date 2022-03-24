KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Zoey is your KRDO pet of the week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a three-year-old tortie and brown tabby domestic shorthair cat that came to HSPPR as an owner surrender.

Zoey is a little bit on the shy side so she would do best in a patient home that is preferably quieter. Once you spend some time together, Zoey will start to come out of her shell more. In her previous home, Zoey did well with the child in the house, and that’s even the only person that she snuggled with! She mostly ignored the dogs in her previous home so she could potentially live in another house with dogs.

Want to know more about Zoey? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm.