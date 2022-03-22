KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

If you are looking for a pleasant and social companion, consider adopting little Lloyd! He’s a 3-year-old, male, domestic shorthair, and has been with us at the shelter for almost a month. Lloyd came in as a stray and not much is known about his past. Even though he is such a handsome cat, he hasn’t gotten much attention so we made him your handpicked cat of the week. This means we’ve waived Lloyd’s adoption fee in an effort to find him a home as soon as possible. He is very agreeable and should acclimate to his new home quickly. Lloyd comes with all his vaccines, a voucher for a veterinary exam, one month of pet insurance, and a microchip. He will be neutered before leaving the shelter. Help us find Lloyd a home today!

Want to know more about Lloyd? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.