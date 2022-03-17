KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Sophie is your KRDO pet of the week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a one-year-old brown and white smooth coated St Bernard that came to HSPPR as an owner surrender.

In her previous home, Sophie was good with kids, house broken, and walked good on a leash outside. She loves to play tag and chase with other dogs, play with rope toys, and chase a ball for fetch. Sophie can be a little nervous at first, but she’ll warm up to you with some time.

Want to know more about Sophie? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm.