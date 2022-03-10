KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Sirius is your KRDO pet of the week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a two-year-old black and white Siberian Husky that came to HSPPR as an owner surrender.

Sirius is a good boy that has been enjoying the snowy weather lately as he likes to spend time outside exploring his surroundings. He is very wiggly as he gets excited, and he loves to meet new people and play with other dogs. He can be loud at times and he likes to talk to you just like a typical Husky.

Want to know more about Sirius? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm.