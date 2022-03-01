KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Do you have a pest control problem on your farm, ranch, or in your garage? Consider adopting these skilled hunters. Barn Ragu and Barn Tartufo are a bonded pair, but that’s about as far as their affection goes. They’re barn cats! They prefer a life outdoors and a job to do. We believe these two carbo-loaded cuties came in after getting lost from their colony as they both had the signifying ear tip. However, no owner came forward and they have been at the shelter for a month! All you need to do to keep these kitties happy is provide them with food, water, and shelter from the elements. They will love you from a distance! These lovelies are free and still come with the adoption package including vaccinations, a voucher for a veterinary exam, one month of pet insurance, and microchips!

Want to know more about barn cats? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.