KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Sunny is your KRDO pet of the week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! Sunny is a seven-year-old black Cocker Spaniel that came to HSPPR as a stray after previously being at HSPPR in 2020.

In his previous home, Sunny did great with a young child and let the kid pick him up and carry him to play. Since he’s been back at HSPPR, we’ve learned that he is really good with other dogs, he’s even kenneled with two other small dogs. Sunny also really enjoys pets so much that he leans into them and he walks good on a leash.

Want to know more about Sunny? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm.