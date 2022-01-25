KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Hey, Arnold! This adorable tomcat will help your bottom line, as he was found buying in bulk in the Pueblo Sam’s Club parking lot! The Good Samaritan who found him kept him over the weekend and brought him to the shelter last week. He had obviously already formed an attachment, as he didn’t want the reporting party to leave! He warmed up quickly to shelter staff and makes friends with just about everyone he meets. His pure white coat is a striking and rare feature, but be careful, even though he’s a shorthair, he sheds! No one came forward to collect Arnold, so he has been placed up for adoption and is available now! Arnold is already neutered, and his $40 adoption fee includes vaccines, a voucher for a veterinary exam, one month of pet insurance, and a microchip. Come befriend this spunky snowball today!





Want to know more about Arnold? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.