KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Ranger is your KRDO pet of the week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! Ranger is a 4-year-old Black Mouth Cur that came to HSPPR as an owner surrender a week ago. He likes to seek your attention to get pets on his head and treats for when he sits. He’s a big guy at 61 lbs, but he loves to be outside for daily walks! Ranger does amazing with children, letting them climb on him in his previous home, and he also does good with cats, mostly ignoring them. However, Ranger would do best in a home that doesn’t have another male dog as he sometimes like to be the “alpha”.