KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Thor is your KRDO pet of the week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! Thor is a six-year-old Mastiff and Pit Bull and he is looking for his new home. He is a big boy at 90 lbs, but he’s such a sweetie once he warms up to you. Thor was shy at first, but he’s made a lot of progress since he’s been at HSPPR. He was great with children and adults in his previous home, and he would do best in any new home that doesn’t have other male dogs.

Want to know more about Thor? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm.