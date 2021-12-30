KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Meredith is your KRDO pet of the week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! Meredith is a ten-year-old black domestic shorthair cat and she is looking for her retirement home. She is a sweet lady that will meow to get your attention and likes to sit next to you and enjoy your company.

Want to know more about Meredith? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm. We are closed on Saturday for New Year’s Day this weekend.