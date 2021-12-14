KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Tinsel is the BEST kind of cat. She’s sweet, cuddly, and has a gorgeous coat. This sweet girl came to us when a good Samaritan found her wandering near their home just over a week ago. The reporting party said Tinsel curled up and started making biscuits and giving head butts in the car on the way to the shelter. This little one first catches your attention with her unique look and makes you stay with her affection! We thought we’d indeed find she was lost due to her sparkling personality, but she was never claimed. Tinsel can now be yours for a $40 adoption fee. This includes her vaccines, a voucher for a veterinary exam, one month of free pet insurance, and a microchip.

Want to know more about Tinsel? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.