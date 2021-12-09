KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Tank is your KRDO pet of the week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a three-year-old gray cat and he is looking for his new home. Tank came to HSPPR as a stray and he loved all of the attention he received when he first came in the door. Even though he can be shy, Tank could warm up to his new surroundings with a little bit of patience and love.

If you’re interested in meeting Tank, stop by HSPPR today. From now until Christmas, Cindy and Mike at Status Symbol Auto Body will donate $25 to HSPPR’s life-saving programs for every pet that finds a home.

Want to know more about Tank? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends.