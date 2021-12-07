KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

If you’re familiar with the fairytale, the Princess and the Pea, you’ll understand why this gorgeous girl has her name! 3-year-old, Princess is probably the most delicate, ladylike pit bull mix you could ever encounter. This sweet, shy girl came to the Pueblo as a stray, picked up by Animal Law Enforcement. She was chipped and we tried to contact her owner to no avail. After her stray wait of 5 days, Princess was placed for adoption. She will require a behavior consult, as she is so shy but we’re sure will open up quite a bit when she finds her one true love! Princess will be spayed before leaving the shelter, and comes with all vaccines, one month of pet insurance, a voucher for a veterinary exam, a microchip, and a one dog license. Adoption fee is $50!

Want to know more about Princess? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.