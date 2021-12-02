KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Shade is your KRDO pet of the week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! Shade is a three-year-old gray cat and she is looking for a family to love. In her previous home, Shade would go indoors and outdoors. She is a little shy, but she can get along with dogs, other cats, adults, and children. Shade is currently in our Cat Colony room with other cats, so with a little bit of patience, she will be a wonderful new family member.

If you’re interested in meeting Shade, stop by HSPPR today. Throughout December, Cindy and Mike at Status Symbol Auto Body will donate $25 to HSPPR’s life-saving programs for every pet that finds a home.

Want to know more about Shade? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends.