KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

In an unconventional move, we’re going to feature the “giddy kitty,” Frankie once more as she is still with us and staff is very eager to find this feline a home! We even featured her yesterday as folks are looking for a workout buddy! Frankie needs to lose about 4 pounds. She is a 4-year-old, gray and white tabby, domestic shorthair. She came to the shelter as an owner surrender when her family could no longer take care of her and has been with us for about three weeks. She is an absolute cuddle cat and is very social. Frankie’s new owner will need to help her improve her health for the longest life possible. She will come with a dental waiver and an overweight pet waiver including a special diet so she can get back in shape very soon! Frankie comes with her vaccines, a voucher for a vet exam and a microchip.

Want to know more about Frankie? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.